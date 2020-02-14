Edible art contest and exhibit return to Towson High

For the 27th time, the Edible Art Exhibit and competition returns to Towson High School on Feb. 18.
Anyone can craft or bake a sculpture, made of anything edible — from cake or candy to Graham crackers. Participants need only bring $2 (or $1 and a canned good to donate) and their crafted creation to the event, no preregistration required.
Working with food and other edible materials is simply “another way for artists to express themselves,” said Lindsay Miller, an art teacher at Towson High and sponsor of the school’s National Art Honor Society.
Past entries in the competition have included a dress made of Twizzlers, an edible model of The Senator Theatre and cake shaped as steamed crabs. After entries are judged — this year by a panel of four art teachers from outside the Towson area — the creations become the property of the party, drinks are served, and the entries are eaten.
Miller said crowds usually range in size from about 70 to 120 people, both from Towson High School and other schools in the community. Because entries into the contest can be solo or group projects, Miller said, it presents a good opportunity for cross-generational interaction.
“Students can work with their friends, [younger] siblings,” Miller said. “It’s just a good activity to work together on something that can be so delicious.”
Canned donations get sent to the Assistance Center of Towson Churches, a local consortium that provides emergency aid, like a food pantry, eviction prevention and help paying for prescription drugs, to those in need. The entry fees get rolled back into the National Art Honors Society, to help pay for things like the edible art contest and other community events, Miller said. Local restaurants and business, including The Senator Theatre and Ejji Ramen, donated gift cards for contest and raffle prizes.
And importantly, Miller said, the contest allows students who may not be taking an art class in school to still be involved in a creative endeavor.
“I think having art in schools allows students to think creatively, they work collaboratively," she said. "There’s problem solving that’s a part of any art-making process. Students start to look closely at the world through deeper observation. It’s a way of connecting any community.”
The Edible Art Exhibit and Contest is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the cafeteria of Towson High School, 69 Cedar Ave, Towson.