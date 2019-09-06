Baltimore County announces planning money for new Towson, Dulaney high schools

There will be money set aside to plan new buildings for Dulaney and Towson high schools in Baltimore County’s fiscal 2020 budget, officials announced Thursday.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a statement the funds “will allow the county to begin the preliminary planning work for these two high schools,” though the state will have to contribute more money before construction could begin.
Planning funds for a new building for Lansdowne High School are already allocated; Olszewski called that building the county’s top priority in his announcement.
Advocates have long called for a new Lansdowne High and Dulaney High because of failing facilities; at Towson High, the concern has been dilapidated conditions and overcrowded classrooms.
Yara Cheikh, vice president of the PTSA at Dulaney High School, called the announcement a “positive step” for both communities.
Board of Education Chairwoman Kathleen Causey said the planning money “in no way” reorders the board’s construction priorities, which include replacing a handful of elementary schools. The board is scheduled to vote on the fiscal 2021 capital improvement plan Tuesday.
“We are eager to partner with the County Executive to advocate for additional state dollars in order to provide safe and state of the art schools across our County,” she wrote.
Also in written statements, councilmen David Marks and Wade Kach, who represent the Towson and Dulaney communities, said they were pleased with the announcement.
The exact dollar amount for the planning money was not immediately available. Lansdowne High, however, has already received $15 million in planning and design money; county officials have previously said constructing a new high school costs around $100 million.