Science, environment top of mind at area schools this spring

Dulaney High School takes science very seriously — offering a wide variety of classes, clubs and activities centered on all types of science. Even better, they love sharing science whenever and wherever they can, especially at Dulaney Science Day.

For the fourth time, Dulaney Science Day recently provided fifth-grade students from eight of Dulaney’s feeder elementary schools — Carroll Manor, Jacksonville, Mays Chapel, Padonia International, Pinewood, Pot Spring, Riderwood and Timonium — with an opportunity to conduct laboratory and inquiry science with Dulaney High School students.

The Dulaney students became the teachers and offered the elementary students opportunities to experience biology, chemistry, computer science, environmental science and physics through activities like water-quality testing, physics data taking and prediction, programming, pH determination and extraction of DNA from fruit.

The Dulaney Science Day kicked off with the open ceremonies led by seniors Bhargav Srinivasan, Camille Kawabata and Aaron Ren, with a scripted show of demos, a science oath and lots of audience participation.

More than 50 Dulaney students welcomed and engaged almost 250 fifth graders in fun and thought-provoking conversation, and showed them that the best place in town to “do science” is at Dulaney.

Clean Green Challenge

Both Dulaney High School and Ridgely Middle School were winners in the Team BCPS Clean Green: 15 Litter Challenge for the 2022-2023 school year, with each taking top honors for their respective school level. This initiative focuses on cleaning up litter in the community and encourages schools to organize quick and easy litter pick-ups in parks, schoolyards, streams or anywhere that needs it.

Dulaney and Ridgely were each awarded a $2,000 grant and both put their winnings to good use.

With the initiative called Rain Barrels and More, students in the Dulaney’s Environmental Issues Club, under the guidance of science teacher, John Enders, were able to promote sustainability by building rain barrels, plant shrubs and touring the county’s Central Acceptance Facility to better understand the sorting and recycling process.

Ridgely Middle utilized its grant for an Earth Day event with a focus on native pollinator plantings. The school’s Green Club created a presentation to educate students about pollinators and put together kits for every student and teacher — more than 1,100 in total — to plant native wildflower seeds into the schoolyard garden.

Both schools were able to have a beautiful and meaningful impact on their schools and communities as a result of the Clean Green 15 program.

‘Earth Day, Every Day’ at Pot Spring

Over at Pot Spring Elementary, the staff and students are also committed to being good stewards of their environment. The kindergarten has developed an edible garden which is already producing radishes, carrots and butter lettuce.

The school’s “Earth Day, Every Day” program, an annual environmental event, brings learning into the outdoors. Held in mid-May, the entire school participates activities. This year’s featureda presentation from the Department of Natural Resources about wild animals along with other fun outdoor activities.

The students also continue to monitor and maintain the Bluebird Trail which circles the school campus as a result of an Earth Day, Every Day project over a decade ago.

With the assistance of Principal Jane Martin, Assistant Principal Tommy Fare and teachers, Diana Moore, Kate Causarano and Carey Domena, Pot Spring students are definitely leaving their school environment better than they found it.