Dulaney students honored across a variety of artistic disciplines

Dulaney High School’s annual ArtFest 2022 is back! After a virtual offering during the pandemic, Dulaney’s celebration of the creative arts will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22. With live music and dance performances, art installations and arts and crafts sales, ArtFest is a wonderful showcase for our talented students and is open to the public.

The 34th edition of the award-winning Dulaney Sequel Literary Arts Magazine is also coming soon. Compiled by members of the advanced creative writing program, Sequel features literary works submitted by students. This issue will also showcase the winners of a creative contest based on the theme of Dreams and Nightmares, with the winning submission coming from sophomore Jenny Zhang along with seniors Brian Hwang and Ryan Tiedemann receiving honorable mentions. Artist Sunny Shen, a sophomore, will have her artwork featured as well.

Other Dulaney writing students recently had stories featured in a mystery anthology in conjunction with a writing contest sponsored by Young Writers USA. The students were tasked with writing a mini-saga in the crime and mystery genre creating drama, suspense and tension, all in 100 word or less. The winning stories were published in a book, entitled “Unsolved: Case Files,” as part of a nationwide contest. Our Dulaney student authors included Haley Abbott, Isabella Briggs, Mariam Darraj, Ashlyn Hoffman, Mina Kim, Sara Leber, Kiera Nelson, William Pipitone, Gabriela Roberts, and Mia Shelton.

Some of the Dulaney Sequel Literary Arts Magazine Staff: Back row (l to r) – Payton Schreiber Pan, Abbey Hochrein, Lexy Russell Front row – Lila Bacas, Isabella Briggs, Sara Schultz, Darian Briell. (Dulaney High School)

Some of our younger students were able to express themselves artistically in the Reflections contest in which they create original works of art in response to the theme of “I Will Change the World By . . .”

Sponsored by the National PTA, the young artists were able to submit pieces in categories ranging from the visual arts to dance to music to literature. Laura Eugene, of Ridgely Middle School, was an Award of Excellence winner in the Dance Choreography – Middle School category at both the Baltimore County and state levels. Fellow Ridgely Middle student Josiah Brion received Awards of Merit in three different categories – Dance Choreography, Music Composition and Photography Composition. Other Ridgely students recognized in the contest included Kaitlyn Harrold, Natalya Sabirzhanova and Eileen Lee, who each were recognized with Awards of Excellence in the Visual Arts.

A trio of students from Warren Elementary earned recognition with Finnian O’Brien receiving an Award of Excellence in Literature for the primary age group representing preschool through second grade. Brock Baldwin received an Award of Excellence in the Primary Visual Arts category and Kareena Saywack was recognized with an Award of Merit in Photography Intermediate category for third- through fifth-graders. Joshua Brion of Hampton Elementary collected multiple awards in the Intermediate age group with Awards of Merit in both Music Composition and Photography. The final local award winners all received Awards of Excellence with two Jacksonville Elementary students, Fiona Hewat winning for Literature Intermediate and Joe Ballew for Visual Arts Primary and from Timonium Elementary, Nadia Karbowniczk winning in both Visual Arts and Literature on the Intermediate level and Claire Metzger in the Visual Arts on the Primary level.

Congratulations to all of our artists!