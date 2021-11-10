Dulaney High, Ridgely Middle among winners in cleanup challenge

It is almost time for the 40th Annual Ridgely Craft Fair, a long-standing tradition and fundraiser for Ridgely Middle School, which features a wide variety of handmade crafts, gifts, art, jewelry, and home décor. It will be held on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors will be set up outside the school, at 121 E. Ridgely Road in Timonium. With close to 50 vendors, ranging from the whimsical creations from Frolic and Banter to blankets from Ow.Fi.Co, to jewelry from vendors like Silverhill Designs and The Glass Bee, there will be a wide variety of goods for sale. The popular vendors at the Craft Fair tend to return year after year including Marge Bryant, a former art teacher and phenomenal artist, who will be exhibiting for the 39th time — she’s only missed the Ridgely Craft Fair once! The day will also include food trucks and a silent auction to raise funds for the school. It is so nice to see this tradition continuing and it is always a great way to shop local and get a jump on that holiday shopping.