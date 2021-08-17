Dulaney High cheerleading scholarships awarded

The Dulaney High School cheerleading program recently awarded the Esther Cho Memorial Scholarship to three outstanding alumni, Mya Pena, Shelby O’Brien and Alexis Bynum.
The scholarship was established to honor Dulaney High School graduate and cheerleader Esther Cho, who was killed in a car accident in 2016. Esther was just 19 years old and a student at Frostburg State University. The scholarship recognizes the spirit and essence of Esther, who was described as a ray of sunshine. Given the delays due to COVID-19, both the 2020 and 2021 scholarships were awarded this year.
Mya Pena, the recipient of the 2020 Memorial Scholarship, was a 12-season cheerleader and a captain during her four years at Dulaney High School. According to Dulaney varsity cheerleading doach Kim Bettencourt, Mya always went above and beyond, not only for her team but for the entire cheerleading program. She currently attends the University of Arizona.
Shelby O’Brien and Alexis Bynum received the 2021 Memorial Scholarships and were vital during the virtual seasons of cheerleading over the past year and a half. Both always gave full effort and have made sure that the traditions of Dulaney cheerleading will carry on for years to come. Shelby will attend the University of Maryland, and Alexis will be attending Towson University in the fall.
Congratulations to Mya, Shelby and Alexis as they carry on the memory and spirit of Esther Cho.
Little Free Libraries are popping up all over the place recently and the Springdale community is a great place to find one. Over the summer, the Warren Elementary School PTA installed a Little Free Library right on the school grounds. It features children’s books, in both English and Spanish, and folks are invited to stop by to pick up or drop off books.
Little Free Libraries are public book exchanges, usually in boxes that resemble birdhouses, where people can take books for free and leave them.
The bright blue box in Springdale was hand-painted by Warren parent Jess Garrison and installed by the Blohm, Korman and Resnick-Pikula families. The neighborhood also features another Little Free Library on Coteswood Road, which features a wider selection of books, including some recent bestsellers.
If you are venturing farther than just the Warren Elementary area, keep a look out for other Little Free Libraries. There are several well-stocked ones throughout the Springlake neighborhood, and if you want to try out a hike before picking up a book, visit the Oregon Ridge Nature Center for their Little Free Library. These libraries are such a nice addition to our neighborhoods!