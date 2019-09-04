Driving Force: Towson resident delivers cancer patients to treatment through Road to Recovery program

“I had been involved [in the Road to Recovery program] for a year and a half,” Higbee said. “So I knew not to ask him about his treatment. A lot of people like to keep that private, but David was very forthcoming. He told me that he had smoked for 50 years and that he had quit cold turkey. We talked about our lives and our mutual interest in golf. We got to be friends who were going to go through the process together.”