Police identify two Essex men who killed each other in a shootout Friday

Two men who shot and killed each other in Essex on Friday afternoon have been identified by police.
Garrett Lucas Cox Jr., 18, of the 400 block of Torner Road, and 20-year-old Antione Baye Richards Jr. of the 1000 block of Debbie Avenue were found by police collapsed on the ground with gunshot wounds at 12:13 p.m. on Friday.
Cox and Richards were passengers in the same vehicle driving near Norris Lane and Torner Road just after 12 p.m.
An argument between the two escalated to both men retrieving firearms, and shooting one another inside the vehicle, according to a news release.
Both were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where they later died.
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.