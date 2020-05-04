Driver dies in White Marsh crash; family recovers dog that fled

The driver of a truck that collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon in White Marsh died at the scene, and the dog inside that vehicle during the crash has been recovered by family members, police said Monday.
Baltimore County Police said they are still working to positively identify the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck who was traveling northbound on Campbell Boulevard near Town Center Court around 1:37 p.m. on May 2, police said.
The Dodge Ram collided with the driver side of a Suzuki Grand Vitara that had been stopped in the southbound turn lane, according to police. The Dodge propelled back over two northbound lanes and off of the roadway, hitting a tree and catching fire, police said.
Police, the Baltimore County Fire Department and emergency services responded to the crash and the driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Suzuki was left with minor damage.
Police could not find the dog seen fleeing from the Dodge, but family members “took painstaking efforts to search the area again” on Monday, and were able to locate the animal, police said.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to positively identify the driver, police said.