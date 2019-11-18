The Towson District Courthouse will close on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, and reopen the following Monday in the new Catonsville District Courthouse, located at 1 Rolling Crossroads in Catonsville, the Maryland Judiciary announced Monday.
The move was first announced in late September and is expected to last about six months. The move is scheduled so HVAC repairs can take place inside the Towson District Courthouse. About 102 staff are expected to be affected by the move.
Towson District Courthouse operations will be temporarily housed in the new Catonsville District Courthouse, located at 1 Rolling Crossroads. The new, 130,000-square-foot building will have eight courtrooms and has a free, on-site parking garage.
“The Maryland Judiciary is committed to making it a seamless transition with no disruption in services for court users,” Judge John P. Morriessy, Chief Judge of the District Court of Maryland said in a statement.
The old Catonsville District Courthouse, at 900 Walker Ave., will remain open and fully operational during the temporary relocation. Plans for the old courthouse building have not been announced; the building first opened in 1982.
Signage, FAQ sheets and transportation guides will be distributed at all Baltimore County District courthouses. Questions, comments and concerns about the temporary move can be emailed to towsontempmove@mdcourts.gov.