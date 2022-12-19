Deck the Paws Brunch | PHOTOS

Deck the Paws Brunch Garrett Scherba, of Baltimore, Taylor Blair, Braeden Blair, of Towson, and their dog Rusty pose with Santa at the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Katherine Mahdavi's apprehensive Labradoodle Bear takes a photo with Santa during the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Elaina Zittle, of Parkton, gets a paw from her dog Hunter as her father Bill Zittle praises their obedient pooch during the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Elaina Zittle sits in a sleigh with her dog Hunter at the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley’s Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Heath Thomas, left, of Towson, walks Bear to meet Sally and Charina Felix, of Lutherville, and Lulu and Will Kropfelder, of Timonium, during the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Santa makes his entrance during the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Katherine Mahdavi, of Towson, holds an ornament filled with treats for her dog Bear as Heath Thomas watches during the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Katherine Mahdavi, of Towson, hands her dog Bear to Santa during the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Tito, an Austrailian shepherd Corgi mix stands by an orange crush drink at the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Festive clear ornaments were filled with treats for the canine customers attending the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementDeck the Paws Brunch Clarissa Felix, of Lutherville, holds her dog Bama during the Deck the Paws Brunch at Barley's Backyard Uptown in Towson. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)