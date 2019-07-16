Armed robberies with knives reported in Towson, Cockeysville precincts

On July 9, during a warm summer evening nearing 90 degrees, a man entered a gas station convenience store in the unit block of East Timonium Road close to 10 p.m. wearing a black winter coat, a black winter hat and a balaclava-style mask.
Brandishing a carving knife, the man demanded money, then vaulted the counter to take cash from the register, said police spokeswoman Louise Rogers.
“If somebody comes up and they’re dressed inappropriately [for the weather] they’re up to nothing good,” Rogers said.
The robber was not the only one to use a knife in a robbery in the past week, according to Baltimore County Police incident reports.
In the 6800 block of Charles Street, a man was robbed at knifepoint at 1:35 a.m. Rogers said the man left The "B" Lounge in Towson and accepted a ride home from someone he was talking with outside the nightclub.
He got in a white sedan with three other men, then as the car was driving the person in the passenger seat pulled a knife and demanded money. Cash and bank cards were stolen.
Other incidents in the Towson and Cockeysville precincts are listed below.
TOWSON PRECINCT
Dulaney Valley Road, 800 block. Between 2 p.m. July 8 and 10:58 p.m. July 13. Brown 2018 Mazda 3 stolen from Towson Town Center parking lot.
Bonrock Court, unit block. Between 2 p.m. July 6 and 10 a.m. July 7. Red 2019 Nissan Sentra rental car stolen from apartment parking lot.
Taylor Avenue, 1800 block. Between 8 p.m. July 12 and 2 a.m. July 13. Unknown man raped victim in parking lot.
Blenheim Road, 6300 block. Between 7 p.m. July 12 and 5 a.m. July 13. Wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Falls Road, 6200 block. Between 9 a.m. July 7 and 8:30 a.m. July 14. Unknown person forced entry to “squat” in building.
Jeffers Road, 1500 block. 12:16 a.m. July 14. Juvenile arrested after snacks stolen from swim club snack store.
COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT
York Road, 1800 block. 11:20 p.m. July 11. Assault and robbery at business. Man put his arm around an employee’s neck, implied a handgun in her back and demanded money. Cash stolen.
East Padonia Road, 300 block. Between 2 p.m. July 4 and 4:20 p.m. July 8. Lawn equipment stolen from shed.
Tradewind Circle, unit block. Between 10 p.m. July 5 and 4:47 p.m. July 10. Burglary at home. Air mattress stolen, miscellaneous items damaged.