Two Towson banks targeted in related robberies, police say: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

Baltimore County police say an attempted robbery at Bank of America on York Road and a robbery at Wells Fargo on Fairmount Avenue on Dec. 14 seem to have been committed by the same man.
The suspect, who police reports say looked around 25, entered the Bank of America in the 6700 block of York Road at around 9:55 a.m. and handed a note to the bank teller demanding cash in a bag, according to a police alert.
When the teller moved too slowly, the man fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to law enforcement.
Bank customers did not witness the crime in progress, police said.
Roughly a half-hour later, a man matching his description walked into the Wells Fargo in the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue and handed a note to a teller demanding cash and suggesting he was armed, although no weapon was displayed, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
The man then reached into the cash register at the teller window and grabbed an unknown amount of money before fleeing on foot, she said.
In other police and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police alerts:
Towson Precinct
Greenview Terrace, 7700 block, 21204. Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m. Two assaulted by four armed men in break-in.
Sherwood Road, 6300 block, 21239. Dec. 8, 1:51 a.m. Attempted break-in at 7-Eleven.
Willow Oak Road, 8500 block, 21234. Dec. 10, 11 p.m. Attempted armed robbery; two juveniles arrested.
Joppa Road, 1500 block, 21286. Dec. 14, 1:26 a.m. Royal Farms robbed.
Melby Court, 1600 block, 21234. Dec. 15, 9:09 p.m. Home broken into by armed man; one arrested.
Cockeysville Precinct
York Road, 1700 block, 21093. Dec. 14, 8:30 p.m. Cash stolen from Petco safe.
Lord Byron Lane, 300 block, 21030. Dec. 16, 8:37 p.m. Attempted apartment break-in.