Towson area crime log for Dec. 2-6

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
Towson Precinct
Glen Ridge Road, 1700 block, 21286. 9:32 p.m. Dec. 6. Four known suspects displayed a weapon and carjacked a victim’s vehicle.
Taylor Avenue and Loch Raven Boulevard, 21286. 3:58 p.m. Dec. 6. A known suspect chased a victim with a weapon in a parking lot.
Chestnut Oak Road, 8600 block, 21234. 12:48 p.m. Dec. 6. A victim was approached by three known suspects who displayed a weapon and demanded money.
Debonair Court, 20 block, 21234. 12:35 p.m. Dec. 5. A victim advised that two unknown suspects had physically assaulted them before fleeing the location.
Yakona Road, 1600 block, 21286. 12:10 a.m. Dec. 5. A known suspect gained entry into a residence, assaulted a victim and stole an item.
Clyde Bank Road, 8100 block, 21286. 2 p.m. Dec. 2. An unknown suspect broke the glass to the rear door of a residence, gained entry and stole several items.
Cockeysville Precinct
Spyglass Court, 10 block, 21093. 11 p.m. Dec. 4. An unknown suspect entered into a residence and stolen several items.