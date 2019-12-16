A little after 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, Wilson and Goode stole packages from the 1300 block of Kenton Road, the 7400 block of Forest Avenue and the 1300 block of Deanwood Road, according to police incident reports. One of the men would grab the package, and the other would stuff it in a trash bag that he was carrying, police records said, but the records did not clarify which man did which act.