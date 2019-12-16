Two men were arrested and charged with theft and burglary after allegedly stealing packages in the Parkville area, according to police records and online court records.
David Lee Wilson, 26, of Baltimore, and Jerome Goode, 29, of Essex, are both charged with four counts of fourth-degree burglary and four counts of theft, and have trials scheduled for January, according to online court records.
Neither man has an attorney listed in online court records. Both were released without bail.
A little after 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, Wilson and Goode stole packages from the 1300 block of Kenton Road, the 7400 block of Forest Avenue and the 1300 block of Deanwood Road, according to police incident reports. One of the men would grab the package, and the other would stuff it in a trash bag that he was carrying, police records said, but the records did not clarify which man did which act.
Both were arrested Dec. 11, according to online court records. A total of four thefts were reported; one on Kenton Road, two on Forrest Avenue and one on Deanwood Road.
In other police news, the following is compiled from police incident reports
Towson Precinct
Loyola Drive, 800 block. Dec. 13, 9:27 p.m. Two packages stolen from a front porch.
Southerly Road, 900 block. Dec. 12, 11 p.m. A handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle.
York Road, 700 block. Dec. 12, 10:30 p.m. Cash, cell phones and 60 packs of cigarettes stolen from Mercado Latino Towson Market.
York Road, 700 block. Dec. 12, 10:25 p.m. Cash stolen from China Wok.
York Road, 700 block. Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m. Bell Tailors entered and cash stolen.
E. Joppa Road, 1200 block. Dec. 10, 6:05 a.m. Bob Evans restaurant robbed.
York Road, 6300 block. Dec. 9, 8:10 p.m. Unlocked, running vehicle stolen from parking lot while victim used an ATM. Unknown person crashed the vehicle into a light post and fled, vehicle recovered.
Berwick Road, 1300 block. Dec. 8, 6 p.m. Multiple reports of unlocked vehicles ransacked. Coin purse stolen from one vehicle.
E. Joppa Road, 1500 block. Dec. 7, 1:57 a.m. Wreath stolen from front door.
Cockeysville Precinct
York Road, 11200 block. Dec. 13, 11:30 a.m. Attempted robbery of Wells Fargo. Suspect fled on foot without money.
Cranbrook Hills Place, 10400 block. Dec. 11, 6:45 p.m. Man robbed at gunpoint of cash, cell phone and other items.
Gibbons Boulevard, 100 block. Dec. 11, 6 p.m. Credit cards, driver’s license and jacket stolen from vehicle parked in driveway.
York Road, 1600 block. Dec. 11, 5:26 a.m. Luxury Nail Spa ransacked, cell phone stolen.
York Road, 11100 block. Dec. 10, 9 p.m. Attempted entry into Hair Cuttery via back door. Door handle bent backward.
Latest Towson
Warren Road, 400 block. Dec. 9, 6:47 p.m. Juvenile arrested after stealing package from a front porch.