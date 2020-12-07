Three arrested after police stop armed robbery at Joppa Road CVS: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

Three men have been charged after Baltimore County police responded to an armed robbery in progress Dec. 1 at a CVS Pharmacy on East Joppa Road.
Officers responded to a call of a possible armed robbery in progress at 11:34 p.m. in the 2900 block of Joppa Road, with reports of multiple suspects in the store taking prescription medications.
Body worn camera footage released by police Dec. 4 shows officers entering the convenience store and ordering Taiquan Da’jon Fuqua, 21, who was standing over two bystanders behind the clerk’s counter, to get on the ground.
Fuqua hesitates, and footage shows his hand move toward the location where a handgun was concealed on the right side of his person. The video shows police then removing the handgun, which police said was loaded.
Two other men, David Roosevelt Fulgham III, 22, of the 1100 block of North Bond Street, and Dylan Launclet Smith, 21, of York, Pennsylvania, were arrested in Baltimore during a foot pursuit after they fled with prescription medications through the pharmacy window, police said.
A loaded handgun also was recovered on Smith, and cash and medications were recovered inside the vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Fuqua, Fulgham and Smith are charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and first-degree assault.
All three were being held without bond Friday.
In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Bellona Avenue, 7500 block, 21204. Nov. 26, 3 p.m. Cash stolen from Sunoco during break-in.
North Charles Street, 6200 block, 21212. Nov. 27, 3:35 a.m. High’s entrance door smashed.
Falls Road, 6000 block, 21212. Nov. 27, 4:01 a.m. Cash, cigarettes stolen from Royal Farms.
North Charles Street, 6200 block, 21212. Nov. 27, 4:35 a.m. Cash register, lottery tickets and cigarettes stolen from 7-Eleven.
Dowling Circle, unit block, 21234. Nov. 30, 3:43 a.m. Victim assaulted, carjacked; suspects arrested.
Collinsdale Road, 6600 block, 21234. Dec. 3, 10:13 p.m. Man robbed at gunpoint.
Cockeysville Precinct
Eastport Court, unit block, 21093. Nov. 26, 11 p.m. Lock cut off shed.
York Road, 2100 block, 21030. Dec. 4, 12:50 a.m. Lottery tickets, cigarettes stolen from Exxon station.