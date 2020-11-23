PNC Bank in downtown Towson robbed: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

An unspecified amount of cash was stolen Nov. 18 during a robbery at PNC Bank near the Baltimore County government center, Baltimore County police said.
A man entered the bank in the 400 block of Washington Avenue at 2:45 p.m. and slipped a written note to the bank teller demanding cash, according to law enforcement.
The suspect then left on foot with the money, police said.
Police declined to offer more specifics, citing the ongoing investigation. County police are continuing to investigate, a spokesman said.
In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local police alerts.
Towson Precinct
Greenway Road, 8400 block, 21286. Between 12 a.m. Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. Nov. 14. Money, sneakers and television stolen during home break-in.
York Road, 6400 block, 21212. Nov. 13, 12 a.m. Attempted armed robbery at Mobil gas station.
Acorn Circle, unit block, 21286. Between 3 p.m. Nov. 14 and 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Cash stolen in home burglary.
North Charles Street, 6200 block, 21212. Nov. 17, 1:52 a.m. Cash register stolen from Exxon gas station.
Cockeysville Precinct
Greenmeadow Drive, unit block, 21093. Nov. 11, 10 p.m. Dirt bike stolen from locked shed.
Latest Towson
Greenmeadow Drive, unit block, 21093. Nov. 19, 1 a.m. Attempted burglary of shed.