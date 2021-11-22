Towson, Cockeysville crime log for Nov. 10-16

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
Towson Precinct
Willow Oak Road, 8600 block, 21234. 3 a.m. Nov. 16. An unknown suspect approached a victim, implied they had a weapon and demanded the victim to hand over all personal belongings before fleeing the scene.
Oakleigh Road, 8400 block, 21234. 7:56 p.m. Nov. 12. Two unknown armed suspects entered a store and stole several items, including cash from the registers, before fleeing on foot.
Dowling Circle, 20 block, 21234. 10 p.m. Nov. 10. Multiple armed suspects gained entry into a victim’s apartment through a sliding-glass door and physically assaulted the victim. The suspects took personal belongings and fled.
Cockeysville Precinct
York Road, 1400 block, 21093. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12. An unknown suspect gained entry into a location through unknown means. The suspect then removed some items and ransacked several desks.