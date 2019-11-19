A man entered the McDonald’s in the 1600 block of East Joppa Road on Nov. 8 around 9 p.m. with a gun and demanded that employees open a safe. The man stole an “undetermined amount” of money from the safe and a victim’s purse from the office area of the McDonald’s, according to police documents.
Natalie Litofsky, a police department spokeswoman, said there were no customers in the restaurant at the time. Other employees who were in the store saw the man enter with the gun, fled, and were able to call police. She said there were no injuries reported.
The man stuffed money in the victim’s purse and fled the McDonald’s on foot toward Loch Raven Boulevard. As of Monday, Nov. 18, there had been no arrests related to the incident.
In other crime news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Loch Raven Boulevard, 6800 block. Nov. 12, 7 p.m. Orange Mitsubishi Lancer stolen from Planet Fitness parking lot. Keys were stolen from a locker.
Bellona Avenue, 7800 block. Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m. Unlocked vehicle ransacked.
Waterway Court, unit block. Nov. 10, 12:50 p.m. Man assaulted and robbed of iPhone, prescription glasses and right shoe by known suspects.
Willow Oak Road, 8500 block. Nov. 10, 2 a.m. Black 2017 Ford Focus stolen from in front of home.
Knollwood Road, 7400 block. Nov. 9, 9 p.m. Unlocked vehicle ransacked.
Cockeysville Precinct
York Road, 1300 block. Nov. 12, overnight. Office entered and television stolen.
East Padonia Road, 200 block. Nov. 9, 2:39 a.m. Car in driveway ransacked.
York Road, 1300 block. Nov. 8, 5 p.m. Law offices broken into and cash stolen.