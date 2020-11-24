Empty donation boxes stolen from Timonium mosque: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

Donation boxes that police said turned out to be empty were stolen during a late night break-in at the Islamic Society of Northern Baltimore on Nov. 4.
At around 10 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into the mosque in the 400 block of Padonia Road by smashing the glass of a door and gaining access to the kitchen area, police said.
From there, the suspect took two boxes marked for donated items and fled, but police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said the director of the mosque advised the boxes were empty.
The Islamic Society did not immediately return a phone call Friday afternoon.
In other police and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police alerts.
Towson Precinct
Goucher Boulevard, 1300 block, 21286. Nov. 5, 9:11 p.m. Man assaulted, carjacked.
York Road, 1000 block, 21204. Nov. 7, 3:15 a.m. Medication stolen at CVS Pharmacy.
Bellona Avenue, 7600 block, 21204. Nov. 8, 5:18 a.m. Cash register, cigarettes and lights stolen from Ruxton Car Care.
Chestnut Oak Road, 8500 block, 21234. Nov. 8, 10:05 p.m. Driver in parked vehicle robbed.
Cockeysville Precinct
Greenmeadow Drive, unit block, 21093. Nov 11-12, 10 p.m.-11:30 a.m. Dirt bike stolen from shed.