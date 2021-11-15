Towson crime log for Nov. 5-9

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
Towson Precinct
Loch Raven Boulevard, 8500 block, 21286. Nov. 9. 11:19 p.m. Two unknown armed suspects entered a store and demanded cash. After the two suspects were given cash, both exited the store and left the location.
Yakona Road, 1700 block, 21234. 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9. An unknown suspect gained entry though a window of a home.
Colbury Road, 1300 block, 21239. 6 p.m. Nov. 8. An unknown suspect broke a glass door to gain entry into a home which was then ransacked.
Edisto Way, 9800 block, 21220. 11:43 p.m. Nov. 6. A known subject entered a location, removed items and fled.
York Road, 300 block, 21204. 12:43 a.m. Nov. 6. An officer was flagged down in reference to an assault. The victim was transported to a hospital and the suspect was placed under arrest.
Eastern Boulevard, 200 block, 21221. 11:30 p.m. Nov. 5. A subject drove onto property, removed a vehicle and left the location.