A person was robbed at gunpoint after receiving a ride from another person, according to police records.
Around 6 p.m. Nov. 4, the victim got a ride from the other person at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and E. Joppa Road. While driving, the suspect displayed a gun and robbed the victim of cash. The victim exited the vehicle and no injuries were reported.
In other police and crime news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Lord Byron Lane, 300 block. Nov. 5, 10 p.m. Man hit a ride-share driver after attempting to rob him and then fled.
Deereco Road, 9600 block. Nov. 5, 9:05 p.m. Employee of a store robbed of his cellphone at gun point.
York Road, 2100 block. Nov. 4, sometime overnight. All Nails and Spa broken into and cash stolen.
York Road, 1800 block. Nov. 4, sometime overnight. Grand Taylor Dry Cleaning entered and cash and a computer stolen.