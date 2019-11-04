A man partially concealing his face with a black ski mask robbed the M&T Bank at 32 York Road in Towson last Wednesday, according to police records.
Around 4:40 p.m. Oct. 30, the man walked into the bank with a semi-automatic handgun, police records indicate. He was able to get $1,000 in cash from two employees before leaving southbound on York Road on foot, police records indicate.
During the incident, the man said “Don’t be a hero, just give me the cash," and said “Thank you” to the employees as he left, according to police records.
Police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said there were no injuries reported and that she was not aware of any updates to the incident as of 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. She said it did not appear as if any customers were in the bank at the time of the armed robbery.
In other police news, the following is compiled from local police incident summaries.
Towson Precinct
Dunkirk Road, 500 block. Nov, 1, 2:07 p.m. Red Mongoose bicycle stolen from yard.
East Joppa Road, 1300 block. Oct. 31, 10:15 p.m. Man robbed at gunpoint while making a cash deposit at Dollar Tree.
Glen Keith Boulevard, 180 block. Oct. 31, 7 p.m. Two victims robbed at knife point of their phones.
North Charles Street, 6700 block. Oct. 30, 4 p.m. 2013 Toyota Corolla stolen. Vehicle was unlocked and keys were in the cup holder.
Fairmount Avenue, 900 block. Oct. 30, 11:49 a.m. Man arrested after stealing a package.
Sussex Road, 600 block. Oct. 28, 11 p.m. Cell phone and change stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Halstead Road, 1300 block. Oct. 28, 11 p.m. 2013 Ford Taurus stolen.
Wilton Road, 500 block. Oct. 28, 1:55 a.m. 2012 Subaru Forester stolen from driveway.
Cockeysville Precinct
Treherne Road, 200 block. Nov. 3, 9 a.m. Lawn mower and leaf blower stolen from unlocked shed.
Cranbrook Road, 200 block. Nov. 3, 1:50 a.m. Man arrested after trespassing.
Deepwater Court, unit block. Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Apartment broken into and cash stolen.
Tally Ho Road, 8200 block. Oct. 29, noon. Holes cut into rear tires of a vehicle.