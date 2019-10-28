A woman was arrested and charged with burglary after a Baltimore man discovered her asleep in his bed Thursday night, according to Baltimore County Police.
Latarcha Simmons, of no fixed address, allegedly broke into a residence at Drumcastle Apartments on Holly Lane Thursday, according to police reports.
The tenant arrived home at 7:43 p.m. to find his bedroom door locked, the window blinds closed and smelled burnt food. Once he entered his bedroom, the tenant noticed Simmons, whom he did not know, wearing his clothes and sleeping in his bed, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
The man called emergency dispatch and county police arrived on scene to find two thawed steaks Simmons allegedly removed from the freezer, and Simmons sitting on the man’s bed.
A hole had been cut in a bedroom window screen at the apartment, and the window was ajar when police arrived, the spokeswoman said. The tenant could not recall if the window had been unlocked when he left Thursday morning, Litofsky said.
Simmons, 47, was arrested on scene, and charged with burglary, destruction of property and giving a false statement to police.
Simmons allegedly told arriving officers she had permission to be in the apartment and gave a false name, Litofsky said.
Towson Precinct
9 Solar Circle, Parkville, Oct. 21, 5:40 p.m. Shots fired in area.
100 Timonium Road West, Lutherville, Oct. 21, 12:33 a.m. Sunoco clerk assaulted and gas station register robbed.
6938 Summit Circle, Northwood, Oct.21, 8 p.m.-6:50 a.m. Money stolen from two unlocked cars.
6940 Summit Circle, Northwood, Oct. 21, 11 p.m.-6:50 a.m. Vehicle entered, no items stolen.
7703 Hillsway Avenue, Parkville, Oct. 20, 3:36 p.m. Packages stolen from porch.
800 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, Oct. 25, 12:45 a.m. Jewelry stolen from Radcliffe Jewelers.
7500 Rocksham Drive, Towson, Oct. 24, 6:45 p.m. Unlocked vehicle rummaged, no items stolen.
105 Hearth Court, Baltimore, Oct. 27, 12:30 a.m. Wheels stolen from car parked in driveway.
Cockeysville Precinct
3304 Whitesworth Road, Phoenix, Oct. 21, 9 p.m. Money stolen from unlocked car.
117 Croftley Road, Lutherville-Timonium, Oct. 23, 9 p.m. Personal items stolen from unlocked vehicle.