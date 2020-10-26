Towson man arrested after allegedly assaulting man and stealing his scissors: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

A Towson man has been arrested on burglary and assault charges after he walked into an unlocked Towson home, got into an argument with a resident and stole scissors, Baltimore County Police said.
Police say that Darvin Blocker, 30, of the 500 block of Allegheny Avenue, walked into the unlocked home in the 300 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue at 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18.
Blocker was known to the victim and the victim’s roommates, but police reports do not specify how, said Natalie Litofsky, police spokeswoman.
After an argument ensued between Blocker and one of the residents, Blocker grabbed scissors from the kitchen, and pushed the victim as he left the home, Litofsky said. Blocker did not threaten the resident with the scissors, she said.
Blocker was located in the area by police, arrested and charged with second degree assault and first and third degree burglary, according to police. His bail has been set at $5,000, according to online court records.
In other police and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
York Road, 7000 block, 21212. Oct. 19, 12:28 p.m. Attempted robbery.
Oxford and Chumleigh roads, 21212. Oct. 19, 12:40 p.m. Man robbed of wedding ring, cellphone.
East Joppa Road, 1500 block, 21286. Oct. 20, 3:30 a.m. Cash stolen in armed robbery at Royal Farms.
Holly Lane, 6300 block, 21212. Oct. 20, 8:30 p.m. Woman robbed by armed suspect.
Putty Hill Avenue, 1200 block, 21286. Oct. 22, 1:11 a.m. One arrested for attempted break-in at Target.
Cockeysville Precinct
Cranbrook and Greenside drives, 21030. Oct. 18, 5:23 p.m. Man arrested for swinging machete at pedestrian.