Three youths playing basketball last week in the 6400 block of York Road were robbed at gunpoint by seven male suspects, according to police documents.
Around 7:45 p.m., the three individuals were playing basketball near St. Pius X Church on Thursday, Oct. 17, when they were approached by seven males, one of whom had a handgun. The three were robbed of three cellphones and one piece of clothing, according to police documents.
No injuries were listed in the initial report and the suspects left the area on foot, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
In other crime and police news, the following are compiled from precinct-level incident reports.
Towson Precinct
West Joppa Road, 1000 block. Oct. 21, 12:30 a.m. Royal Farms broken into. Drinks, doughnuts and cigarettes stolen.
Pelham Wood Road, 1100 block. Oct. 18, 12-5 a.m. Home entered and electronics stolen during the early morning hours.
Pinehurst Road, 6300 block. Oct. 16, 7 p.m. Garage broken into and mountain bike stolen.
Chestnut Oak Road, 8600 block. Oct. 15, 5:10 a.m. Unknown person entered a home without permission and left through an open door. No items taken.
Wentworth Road, 1800 block. Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Vehicle ransacked and old driver’s license stolen.
Cockeysville Precinct
Charles Street, 7200 block. Oct. 19, overnight. License plate stolen from vehicle.
York Road, 9700 block. Oct. 16, 1 a.m. Vehicle recovered after being stolen. Vehicle was unlocked and keys were left in the ignition when stolen.
Latest Towson
York Road, 2400 block. Oct. 14, 11:30 a.m. Tools stolen from vacant residence.