Towson area crime log for Oct. 3-12

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Oct 18, 2021 5:15 AM

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

Towson Precinct

Dulaney Valley Road, 700 block, 21204. 9:37 p.m. Oct. 12. An unknown suspect used a brick to smash the glass front door of a business, took a cash register drawer and left.

Lackawanna Avenue, 8700 block, 21234. 10 a.m. Oct. 7. An unknown suspect entered a residence through a window and removed a laptop, phone, television and other items.

Allegheny Avenue, unit block, 21204. 2:04 a.m. Oct. 5. An unknown suspect entered a location through the front door by using force and took cash from the cash register.

Cockeysville Precinct

York Road, 10900 block, 21030. 3 p.m. Oct. 4. An unknown suspect gained entry through a side door of a location and stole cash from a cash drawer and keys to a vehicle. It is believed the suspect left the scene in the vehicle.

Hedgehill Lane, 4200 block, 21131. Oct. 3-10. An unknown suspect broke into a location and stole plastic totes containing collectibles.

