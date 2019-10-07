A woman was robbed and her car was stolen as she was walking into her apartment in Parkville on Friday, according to police records.
Around 4:53 a.m. Oct. 4, a woman was walking to her apartment from her car in the unit block of Dowling Circle when she was approached by two unknown adult males . One of the men had a gun, and the two demanded the woman’s keys, according to police records. She gave the keys to the two men, and they stole her dark blue 2013 Nissan Sentra.
The woman did not report any injuries and nothing else was reported stolen.
In other crime and police news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Kennoway Road, 170 block. Oct. 5, 10 a.m. Motorcycle stolen from backyard.
Oak Road, 8600 block. Oct. 4, 7 p.m. Home entered and cash, video game system and a laptop stolen.
York Road, 30 block. Oct. 4, 4:49 p.m. M&T Bank robbed of an unknown amount of currency. Suspect left in an unknown direction. No weapons used or implied.
Bearbank Circle, 900 block. Oct. 4, 12:45 p.m. Floral-patterned umbrella stolen from the front of a house.
Ridenour Court, unit block. Oct. 4, 3 a.m. Man arrested after breaking into an apartment and stealing video games and other items.
Falls Road, 6000 block. Oct. 4, 1:22 a.m. Money and a register drawer stolen from Pepe’s.
Sherwood Road, 6800 block. Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m. Bicycle stolen from driveway.
Oakleigh Road, 8600 block. Oct. 1, 1:48 p.m. Man arrested after being in a home without permission.
Halstead Road, 1300 block. Sept. 30, 10 p.m. Vehicle ransacked and knife stolen.
York Road, 400 block. Sept. 30, 7 p.m. Two juveniles arrested after attempting to rob a juvenile at CVS.
Cockeysville Precinct
Cinnamon Ridge Place, 800 block. Oct. 1, 5:18 p.m. Officers responded to a home burglary; several items stolen while residents away between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.