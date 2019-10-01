Colvin entered a house in the 6000 block of Falls Road through a rear window around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 and stole jewelry from an upstairs closet, , according to a police report. A witness entered the home while Colvin was inside and saw him wearing a bright safety vest, police said. Colvin told the witness that someone had “let him in” the building, and then he fled on foot, police said.