A Baltimore man was arrested and charged with burglary after police say he entered a town home and stole a piece of jewelry.
Jonathan Colvin, 49, of the 700 block of Falls Way in Baltimore, is charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft of an item worth between $100 and $1,500, police said. He is currently being held without bail in Baltimore County and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 18.
Colvin entered a house in the 6000 block of Falls Road through a rear window around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 and stole jewelry from an upstairs closet, , according to a police report. A witness entered the home while Colvin was inside and saw him wearing a bright safety vest, police said. Colvin told the witness that someone had “let him in” the building, and then he fled on foot, police said.
A police officer on routine patrol saw someone matching Colvin’s description walking on Falls Road near the Baltimore City line, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said. Colvin was found with a bright safety vest in a bag he was carrying and with the missing jewelry in his pocket, Litofsky said.
Police did not specify what the jewelry item was; it was returned to its owner. Police said it was valued at around $300.
In other police and crime news, the following are compiled from local police incident reports.
Towson Precinct
Ellenham Road, 7800 block. Between Sept. 28 and 29. Unlocked vehicle ransacked and loose change stolen.
Cromwell Bridge Road, 1100 block. Sept. 26, 1:40 a.m. Red Jeep recovered after it was stolen from Cromwell Valley Motors.
West Joppa Road, 2300 block. Sept. 25, 4 p.m. Vehicle recovered after it was stolen from the Maryland Department of Public Safety.
Providence Road, 800 block. Sept. 23, 9:30 p.m. Change and cigarettes stolen from Sunoco gas station.
Burke Avenue, unit block. Sept. 23, 7 a.m. Laptop computer stolen from home.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 6900 block. Sept. 23, 6 p.m. Man robbed of cellphone.
Locust Avenue, 1500 block. Sept. 23, 2:55 p.m. Unlocked vehicle stolen from driveway and driven to Baltimore.
Joppa Road, 1400 block. Sept. 23, 2:22 a.m. Two bicycles stolen from outside home.
Carrollton Avenue, 1500 block. Sept. 23, 2 a.m. Loose change stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Cockeysville Precinct
Jerome Jay Drive, 13000 block. Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Vehicle stolen from driveway.
Oakway Road, unit block. Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. Garage door damaged.
Tenbury Road, 1400 block. Sept. 26, 3:32 p.m. Package stolen from front porch.
Foxfire Place, 300 block. Sept. 25, 7 p.m. Computers and TV stolen from apartment.
Roman Knoll Court, unit block. Sept. 25, 8 a.m. Electronics and clothing stolen from apartment.
Cockeysville, 21030. Known person raped juvenile suspect.