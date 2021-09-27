Towson area crime log for Sept. 13-21

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
Towson Precinct
Southerly Court, unit block, 21286. 2:32 p.m. Sept. 21. A victim was entering her building when an unknown, armed suspect approached her, stole her purse, entered a vehicle and fled the scene.
Airlie Way, 1300 block, 21239. 11 a.m. Sept. 20. An unknown suspect pried open a victim’s front door to gain entry and ransacked the home.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 6800 block, 21286. 11:40 p.m. Sept. 19. An unknown suspect entered a business through an unsecured back door of a location and stole money.
Dartmouth Avenue, 1300 block, 21234. 9:20 p.m. Sept. 19. A suspect pointed a handgun at a victim during an argument, was located nearby and was arrested.
West Susquehanna Avenue, unit block, 21204. 5:42 p.m. Sept. 17. A known suspect forced his way into a victim’s apartment, brandished a knife and forced the victim to give him money.
Loch Bend Drive, 8700 block, 21234. 7:54 p.m. Sept. 16. Two suspects stole money from and assaulted a victim his apartment.
Acorn Circle, unit block, 21286. 12:20 p.m. Sept. 13. An unknown suspect entered a victim’s unsecured residence and stole a computer and a charger.