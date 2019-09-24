Church set on fire during burglary: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

The county Fire Investigations Division is investigating after a fire apparently was set following a burglary in a church office in Phoenix.
An unknown person broke into Fairview United Methodist Church, in the 13000 block of Jarrettsville Pike in Phoenix, sometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 through an unsecured window in the basement, police said. The person ransacked the pastor’s office and then started a fire, police said.
But, “the fire did not spread,” police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said. The church pastor entered the building, smelled something burning and discovered black soot. Some things in the office had melted, she said, and several paper items and documents were damaged in the fire, which apparently was contained to the office.
“Whoever it was appears to have gathered up whatever paper that they could find and used that to start a fire,” she said.
There was no estimate of how much damage was done.
In other crime news, the following was compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Camberley Circle, 700 block. Sept. 22, 11 a.m. Black Honda CRV stolen from in front of home.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 8500 block. Sept. 18, 7:07 p.m. Man robbed by two unknown people. No weapons.
Lakeside Drive, 1000 block. Sept. 18, 3:50 a.m. Ranger station at Lake Roland Park burglarized.
Terrace Way, 400 block. Sept. 17, 9:30 p.m. One vehicle ransacked and one vehicle, a 2007 gray Ford Explorer, stolen.
Bellona Avenue, 7500 block. Sept. 16, 10:24 p.m. Money stolen from Ruxton Service Center.
Kenilworth Drive, 900 block. Sept. 12, 12:55 p.m. BB&T robbed. Money taken from one bank teller.
Hillsway Avenue and Hillsway Court. Sept. 15, 9:17 p.m. Man robbed at gunpoint.
York Road and Burke Avenue. Sept. 12, 9 p.m. Man assaulted by two strangers.
Southerly Road, 900 block. Sept. 14, 12:30 a.m. Clothing, jewelry and cash stolen from apartment.
Kenilworth Drive, 700 block. Sept. 13, 11:30 p.m. Dark-olive BMW stolen from the BMW of Towson lot. Vehicle later recovered in Baltimore.
Cockeysville Precinct
Malcolm Circle, 10000 block. Sept. 20, 6:53 a.m. Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing someone’s bag and running over the victim, who had grabbed onto the car.
York Road, 1500 block. Sept. 18, 11:57 p.m. 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint.
Folkstone Road, 2100 block. Sept. 18, 5:05 a.m. Garage pried open, but nothing stolen.
Bridgelake Circle and Sunnylake Place. Sept. 14, 2:30 p.m. Five people approached vehicle and robbed three occupants.
York Road, 11000 block. Sept. 13, 10 p.m. Ledo’s Pizza broken into, and tip jar stolen.