Man carjacked at Towson Place shopping center: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

A man was arrested in connection with a carjacking in the Walmart parking lot of the Towson Place shopping center, police said.
The driver was sitting in a parked vehicle at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 19 when two people approached the car, pulled a handgun and directed the driver to get out, according to police.
The pair then fled in the vehicle. A law enforcement helicopter located the vehicle, but police reports did not specify where it was found, said spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky.
One of the suspects is confirmed to have been arrested, but charges have yet to be filed online.
— Taylor DeVille/Baltimore Sun Media
In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Taylor Avenue, 1700 block, 21234. Sept. 18, 4:44 a.m. Cash stolen from 8 Days Liquors.
Hillsway Avenue and Melby Court, 21234. Sept. 19, 10:20 p.m. Pedestrian robbed, carjacked by five suspects.
Dulaney Valley Road, 800 block, 21286. Sept. 20, 6 p.m. Juvenile arrested for breaking into Towson Town Center kiosk.
Latest Towson
Pelham Woods, 1100 block, 21234. Sept. 21, 8:20 p.m. Pedestrian robbed; two arrested.