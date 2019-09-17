Towson and Cockeysville area crime: M&T Bank in Lutherville robbed

A man robbed the M&T Bank in the 10000 block of Falls Road in Lutherville on Sept. 11, according to police reports.
The man entered the bank around 11:30 a.m., told the teller he was robbing the bank and threatened violence if the teller did not comply, according to police. The teller gave the man an undetermined amount of money and he fled on foot. Police checked the area but without results.
Police did not provide a distinct description of a suspect.
In other crime news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
TOWSON PRECINCT
Towson, Sept. 12, 4:47 p.m. Juvenile reported she was raped by another juvenile earlier in the year while at a friend’s house.
Aberdeen Road, 1700 block. Sept. 10, 12:50 a.m. Attempted armed robbery; nothing stolen.
COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT
Michaels Ford Road, 12000 block. Sept. 11, 5:57 p.m. Cello stolen from vehicle.
Lord Byron Lane, 200 block. Sept. 11, 12:01 a.m. Woman assaulted with flashlight by known person.
Strandhill Court, 600 block. Sept. 10, 6:25 a.m. Vehicle entered but nothing stolen.