Towson area crime: Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

A man struck a woman with his vehicle late at night on Sept. 2, according to police records.
The two had been arguing, police said, and the woman stood in front of a vehicle, possibly in an attempt to stop the man, 37, from leaving. Instead, he accelerated the vehicle and struck her, police said.
By the time officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of Chestnut Oak Road in Parkville, the woman was able to communicate clearly with police, though she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.
The man had not been arrested as of Monday morning, police said.
In other police and crime news, the following is compiled from local police incident summaries.
Towson Precinct
St. Francis Road, 500 block. Sept. 5, 3:30 a.m. Unlocked vehicle ransacked; change stolen.
Southerly Road, 900 block. Sept. 3, 1:21 p.m. Unknown person found inside apartment that was supposed to be unoccupied.
Pratt Avenue, 6400 block. Sept. 3, midnight. Vehicle stolen and later recovered. Prescription sunglasses and cash stolen from vehicle.
Dellsway Road, 1500 block. Sept. 2, 10:30 p.m. 2013 Toyota Corolla stolen.
Cuyler Court, unit block. Sept. 2, 9:24 a.m. Attempted motorcycle theft.
Cockeysville Precinct
Dulaney Valley Road, 1300 block. Sept. 5, 2:30 a.m. Bicycle and freeze pops stolen from unlocked garage.
East Padonia Road, unit block. Sept. 2, 2:55 a.m. Fire set on ground behind Padonia Shopping Center; three businesses damaged. No injuries or displacements.
York Road, 10400 block. Sept. 1, 10:15 p.m. Woman arrested after attempted theft at Frankel Acura.
Lochmoor Court, unit block. Sept. 1, 9:20 p.m. Unlocked vehicle stolen and later recovered.