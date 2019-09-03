Towson and Cockeysville crime: Two commercial burglaries in Phoenix area

An unknown person shattered the glass front door of Golden House Restaurant in Phoenix the night of Aug. 28 and stole money, according to police reports.
Some time between 9:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m., an unknown person or people smashed the glass front door of the restaurant in the 3400 block of Sweet Air Road. The cash register was ransacked and cash totaling $150 was stolen, according to police reports. There was no suspect description, police said.
That same night, around 2:50 a.m., the glass in the front door of Dandy Cleaners in the 3400 block of Sweet Air Road was smashed. Nothing was reported missing.
In other news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Joppa Road, 1700 block. Aug. 27, 12:10 a.m. BMW headlights and computer modules stolen from storage container at BMW of Towson Collision Center.
White Oak Avenue, 1700 block. Aug. 28, 12:39 a.m. Attempted home break-in; door slightly damaged.
Southerly Road, 900 block. Aug. 25, 11:30 p.m. Black 2017 Honda Accord stolen from parking garage.
Cockeysville Precinct
Forest Road, 1800 block. Aug. 29, 3 a.m. Gray Honda CR-V stolen. Vehicle was unlocked and keys were inside.
Roundwood Road, 12000 block. Aug. 28, 2 a.m. Bicycle stolen from parking garage.
York Road, 11000 block. Aug. 27, 10 p.m. Vehicle damaged and pushed down a 30-50 foot hill in the wooded area behind the World Wide Auto Service parking lot.
Spring Avenue, 200 block. Aug 25, 10:30 p.m. Vehicle ransacked, but no items stolen.
Coldbrook Road, 200 block. Aug. 25, 9 p.m. Unlocked vehicle rummaged through; nothing stolen.
Sunnybrook Road, 13000 block. Aug. 25, 7 p.m. Prescription pills and cigarettes stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Suburban Greens Drive, 2100 block. Aug. 24, 2:30 p.m. Owner’s manual stolen from unlocked vehicle.