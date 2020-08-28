Police search for vehicle that struck pedestrian in Cockeysville hit and run: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

Baltimore County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run incident in Cockeysville.
The pedestrian was crossing Cranbrook Road near Malcolm Circle around 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, when he was struck by a vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored sport utility or crossover type vehicle that was traveling westbound on Cranbrook Road.
The vehicle momentarily stopped, then fled the scene westbound on Cranbrook Road, police said.
The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition at a local hospital, according to law enforcement.
Police say the vehicle should have significant damage to the front windshield and possible damage to the front-end area.
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
In other police and public safety news, the following were compiled from local police reports.
Cockeysville Precinct
Jenkins Lane, 4900 block, 21013. Aug. 21, 12:07 a.m. Mailbox destroyed by explosive device.
Seminary Farm Road, unit block, 21093. Aug. 25, 10:30 p.m. Purse stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Hunt Valley View Terrace, unit block, 21131. Aug. 25, 4:45 p.m. Cyclist attacked, injured with knife.
Towson Precinct
Oak Road, 8500 block, 21234. Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Attempted break-in, rear basement door damaged.
Blenheim Road, 6400 block, 21212. Aug. 18, 7 p.m. Political sign stolen from yard.
Pleasant Oaks and Hillen roads, 21286. Aug. 25, 2:30 p.m. Pedestrian robbed at gunpoint.