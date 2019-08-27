Towson and Cockeysville crime: Exxon and Liquor Mart burglarized on same night

Two commercial burglaries in Towson were reported last week, one at a gas station and one at a liquor store.
First, around 2:39 a.m. Aug. 21, three unidentified people pulled into the parking lot of the Exxon in the 6200 block of North Charles Street and pried open the front door. After attempting unsuccessfully to steal from an ATM, they stole a safe that contained an undetermined amount of money, according to police reports.
Then, around 3:17 a.m., at the Liquor Mart store, in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, three masked individuals used a crowbar to pry open the entrance. Once inside, they stole cash, cigarettes and mini-liquor bottles. The three used a trash can from inside the business to carry the items, police reports said.
Police said the two burglaries in Towson are being investigated as “possibly related,” although information is still being gathered.
Police are also investigating a series of overnight burglaries in Cockeysville that could be connected, with more details below.
In other crime news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Hillendale Road, 8000 block. Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m. Juvenile apprehended after home burglary.
Bosley Avenue, 700 block. Aug. 21, 4:30 a.m. Man sexually assaulted and verbally threatened by cellmate at Baltimore County Detention Center.
Towson, 21286. Aug. 20. 4:45 p.m. Man held his phone between a women’s legs while in line at a grocery store in an attempt to take a photo.
West Joppa Road, 1400 block. Aug. 20, 2 a.m. Four vehicles entered and change stolen.
Robin Hood Circle, 1200 block. Aug. 19-20. Items stolen from parked vehicles.
Robin Hood Circle, 1200 block. Aug. 19, 10:30 p.m. Gray Mercedes-Benz stolen; three juveniles arrested.
Cockeysville Precinct
Suburban Greens Drive, 2100 block. Aug. 28, 7 p.m. ID and credit cards stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Triandos Drive, 2100 block. Aug. 24, 2 p.m. Debit card and ID stolen from unlocked vehicle.
York Road, 11000 block. Aug. 21, 3 a.m. Cash stolen from First Choice Chinese restaurant.
Tullamore Road, 12000 block. Aug. 20, 11:59 p.m. Ding How restaurant broken into and money stolen.
York Road, 11000 block. Aug. 20, 10:30 p.m. Yasou Greek Bistro broken into, though safe was not stolen.