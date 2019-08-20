Towson and Cockeysville area crime: Walgreens broken into with a shovel

A man in Towson was arrested late last week in connection with a break-in and theft at Walgreens on York Road, according to police reports.
The man, who police have not yet identified pending charges, used a shovel to pry open the front door of the Walgreens in the 900 block of York Road around 1:52 a.m. Aug. 15, police reports said. Once inside, the man stole cigarettes before fleeing on foot.
The man, 56, was later arrested, police reports said.
In other news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Lackawana Avenue, 8700 block. Aug. 18, 11:45 p.m. Basement window broken and home burglarized.
Dulaney Valley Road, 800 block. Aug. 16, 12:38 a.m. Baltimore City police official lost wallet containing police ID, bank cards and other items in a TGI Friday’s restaurant.
Bonrock Court, unit block. Between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16. Silver 2006 Chrysler Town & Country stolen from public street.
Goucher Boulevard, 600 block. Aug. 15, 10:40 p.m. Bicycle stolen from yard.
Charles Street, 6700 block. Aug. 14, 9 p.m. Green Honda Accord stolen.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 8600 block. Aug. 13, 3 p.m. Man robbed at gunpoint at Marathon Gas Station.
Willow Oak Road, 8600 block. Aug. 13. 3 p.m. Car for sale reported stolen and later recovered.
Cockeysville Precinct
Blenheim Road, 14000 block. Aug. 16, 1:27 a.m. Mailbox damaged by “unknown explosive device.” Home not believed to be targeted for any particular reason.
Notre Dame Avenue, 1800 block. Aug. 13, 3:54 p.m. Report of bicycle stolen in July.
Pine Valley Drive, 2100 block. Aug. 12, 11 p.m. Bicycle attached to a vehicle stolen.