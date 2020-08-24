xml:space="preserve">
Towson and Cockeysville area crime

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Aug 24, 2020 7:00 AM

A man faces multiple gun charges after Baltimore County police said he threatened to kill an MTA bus driver Aug. 14 in Lutherville, police said.

Officers were called at about 10 a.m. to the area of West Ridgely Road and Francke Avenue, where a passenger who had been asleep on a Maryland Transit Administration bus woke up and made the threat, according to police.

The driver had been checking the bus to make sure it was empty when she saw the man lying on the seats and noticed the handle of a gun in his waistband, police said. He woke up and yelled he was going to kill her and went back to sleep, they said. The driver left and called 911.

Police identified the man as Kevin Thompson Jr., 38, of Lutherville-Timonium. He is charged with possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony and several other gun violations.
Police said they found a gun under a bus seat. No other passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

— Jessica Anderson/Baltimore Sun

In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local crime reports.

Towson Precinct

Hillendale Road and Taylor Avenue, 21234. Aug. 12, 11:15 p.m. Man robbed with knife.

Oakleigh Road, 8400 block, 21234. Aug. 16, 8 a.m. Clothing and other items stolen from unlocked car.

Oakleigh Road, 8100 block, 21234. Aug. 10, 12 p.m. Break-in at home.

Joppa Road, 1600 block, 21286. Aug. 19, 2:50 a.m. Sonic restaurant window damaged with rock.

York Road, 100 block, 21204. Aug. 18, 10 p.m. License plate stolen from construction site.

Cottage Lane, 1500 block, 21286. Aug. 18, 4 p.m. White 2014 Volkswagen hatchback stolen.

Dalton Road, 1300 block, 21234. Aug. 17, 7:45 p.m. Tools stolen.

Brook Road, 500 block, 21286. Aug. 19, 7:45 p.m. Tent stolen from yard.

Aberdeen Road, 1600 block, 21286. Aug. 19, 2:32 a.m. GPS stolen from vehicle.

Cockeysville Precinct

Sunnylake Place, 10000 block, 21030. Aug. 18, 1:25 a.m. Sedan stolen at gunpoint by four; recovered.

Blenheim Road, 13000 block, 21131. Aug. 17, 4:40 p.m. Golf carts stolen, driven around Hillendale Country Club driving range; property damaged.

Chetwood Circle, 2400 block, 21093. Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. Man lured to home, robbed at gunpoint.

