Swastika symbol displayed at Pinewood Elementary, puppy missing after Parkville burglary: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

Swastika symbol at Pinewood Elementary
An unknown person or people arranged traffic barricade signs in the shape of a swastika at Pinewood Elementary School in Lutherville-Timonium, according to police reports.
Overnight between Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, several signs left in the rear parking lot of the school in the 200 block of Rickswood Road were moved to resemble a swastika, according to police reports.
An individual who frequents the school grounds for exercise told police they did not see the hate symbol there when they were at the school around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
The same person noticed the symbol at 6:30 the next morning and took a photo of it before removing the barricades from the positions in which they had been placed and reporting the incident to Baltimore County Public Schools and the police.
A custodian later removed the road barricades from the parking lot altogether and secured them in a storage unit, Litofsky said.
Puppy missing after Parkville burglary
A 3-month-old American bulldog puppy is missing after a burglar broke into a unit of Loch Raven Village Apartments and stole several valuables, police said.
An apartment tenant in the 8400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Parkville returned to her apartment, which she had locked, around 5:30 a.m. Aug 12 to find the door damaged and her belongings rummaged through, police said.
A TV and PlayStation 4 were stolen, drawers were emptied and her black and white dog was gone, according to police.
It’s not clear if the dog was taken or left the apartment by way of the damaged front door.
In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local police reports.
Cockeysville Precinct
North Park Drive, unit block, 21031. July 31, 12 a.m. Break-in at building.
North Park Drive, unit block, 21031. Aug. 6, 5 p.m. Building lock broken.
Towson Precinct
Doxbury Road, 1500 block, 21286. Aug. 7, 6 p.m. Items stolen from vehicle.
Pleasant Plains Road, 8600 block, 21286. Aug. 8, 2 p.m. Cash stolen from car.
Saturn Court, unit block, 21234. Aug. 10, 2 p.m. Safe stolen from apartment.