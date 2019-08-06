Towson area crime log: Royal Farms robbed at gunpoint

A man wearing a baseball cap and a ski mask robbed the Royal Farms in the 6000 block of Falls Road near Lake Roland on July 28, according to police records.
The man entered the store around 11:35 p.m. that night, pointing a gun at store employees and demanding cash and cigarettes. The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and several cartons of cigarettes before fleeing from the store, police said.
No injuries were reported, and no further suspect description was available.
In other area crime, the following is compiled from police incident summary reports.
TOWSON PRECINCT
Tred Avon Road, 800 block. July 31, 3:30 a.m. Door panel damaged and window shattered in attempted burglary; nothing stolen.
COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT
York Road, 17000 block. Aug. 3, 10 a.m. Windows of stadium press box at Hereford High School discovered broken; nothing stolen.
East Padonia Road, unit block. July 30, 9 p.m. Four wheels and tires stolen off vehicle in parking lot.
West Seminary Ave., unit block. July 29, 3:38 p.m. GT Pizza robbed at knifepoint; money stolen.
York Road, 10800 block. July 27, 12:42 a.m. Attempted commercial burglary; nothing stolen.