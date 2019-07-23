Burglary at pharmacy, other crime reports from Towson, Cockeysville

A heavyset man wearing a dark ski mask broke into and stole cash and drugs from the Austin Pharmacy in the 6700 block of York Road in mid-July, according to police reports.
Around 5:07 a.m. July 15, a man cut a phone line and padlocks and then pried open the side door of the pharmacy. The suspect stole around $1,800 in cash and prescription drugs, according to the police report.
More details from police were not immediately available.
The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.
TOWSON PRECINCT
Hillendale Road, 8000 block. July 20, 5:30 p.m. Juvenile arrested after breaking into apartment and stealing phone and phone charger.
Putty Hill Avenue, 1200 block. July 19, 2 p.m. Anonymous bomb threat to Target store. Threat unfounded.
Bon Air Road, 8000 block. July 19, 12:30 p.m. Chainsaw and leaf blower stolen from shed.
Brandon Road, 100 block. July 19, 10:30 p.m. Mercedes-Benz stolen from driveway.
Midhurst Road, 100 block. July 17, 11 p.m. Two vehicles, possibly unlocked, ransacked; nothing stolen.
Dunkirk Road, unit block. July 17, 8:30 p.m. Green Ford Explorer stolen on street.
COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT
East Padonia Road, unit block. July 19, 11:30 p.m. Snoasis store broken into; cash register stolen.
East Ridgley Road, 200 block, and Midridge Road, 2200 block. July 18. Incendiary items or devices placed in mailboxes overnight, causing mailboxes to explode.
Halesworth Road and Daventry Drive. July 16, 11 a.m. Man robbed of cash at gunpoint.
Adam Road, unit block. July 15, 10:12 p.m. Sichuan Taste restaurant robbed at knifepoint.