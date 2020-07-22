Car found, Bri Bri still missing: Dog lost during Towson vehicle theft yet to be recovered

A woman’s blue 2008 Nissan Altima that was stolen with her dog still inside Sunday night in Towson was recovered, but her pet was not, Baltimore County police said.
The victim left her car running while she picked up a to-go order from Island Quizine in the 8000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. When she came outside, she noticed her car, with her dog inside, was being driven away, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
The car was recovered in Baltimore City, but her dog, named Bri Bri, was not.
The owner is seeking help finding her 15-year-old Bichon Frise, who is white and has a cyst on her right front leg.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact officers at the Towson precinct by calling 410-887-2361.
In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Wycombe Way, 6600 block, 21234. July 19, 12:01 a.m. Black 2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer stolen; recovered.
Cockeysville Precinct
Fallsbrook Road, 200 block, 21093. July 12, 11:30 p.m. Burglary at Springlake Swim Club.
Glen Lyon Court, unit block, 21131. July 14, 2:45 a.m. Cash stolen from unlocked vehicle.
McComas Road, 2300 block, 21161. July 13, 2:30 p.m. Package removed from porch.
Greenspring Drive, 2000 block, 21093. July 14, 5 p.m. Break in at vacant Red Lion hotel.
Stringtown Road, 2200 block, 21152. July 15, 10 p.m. Signs removed from front yard.
Westellen Road, 1300 block, 21093. July 15, 4 p.m. More than $200 in cash stolen from unlocked van.
Gibbons Boulevard, 100 block, 21030. July 17, 12 p.m. Decorative flower arrangement stolen from mailbox.
Timonium Road, 200 block, 21093. July 19, 7 p.m. Leaf blower stolen from open garage; one arrested, police say.