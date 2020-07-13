Jewish teens assaulted, robbed outside Towson Town Center in bias-related incident: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

Four teenagers who were robbed while leaving Towson Town Center Thursday evening told police the incident was fueled by antisemitism.
The teenagers, whose identities were not disclosed, were leaving the mall in the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road around 6:30 p.m. when one of them was grabbed by his shirt from behind and yanked back by an adult man who demanded their shopping bags and belongings, police said.
Noticing a knife in the man’s waistband, the victims handed over bags of clothing and other merchandise, three cell phones, their wallets and a mouth retainer.
The man told the teenagers they were “dirty Jews,” and also stole one of the victim’s blue cotton kippah with Israeli lettering stitched into it.
Each teen told investigators they felt targeted for their religious beliefs, Peach said.
The man then returned to Towson Town Center with the stolen items. Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the perpetrator, whom a witness described as being of average height, between 5′7 and 5′10, and around 25 or 30-years-old, police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said.
There is video surveillance footage of the incident that mall officials were not immediately able to provide police at the time of the incident, Peach said.
In other police and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police reports.
Towson
Donington Circle, 1000 block, 21204. July 2, 11 a.m. Alcohol, cash stolen from home.
Aigburth Road, 200 block, 21286. June 30, 2:30 a.m. Cash stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Regester Avenue, 1000 block, 21239. July 2, 12:01 a.m. Two vehicles broken into; nothing stolen.
Greenbrier Road, 100 block, 21286. July 1, 11 a.m. Cash stolen from vehicle parked in driveway.
Greenbrier Road, 100 block, 21286. July 2, 1:30 a.m. Car broken into; nothing stolen.
Kendale Road, 8300 block, 21234. July 4, 8 a.m. Black 2016 Honda moped stolen from yard.
Overbrook Road, 1200 block, 21286. July 5, 2:45 a.m. Attempted burglary of vehicle.
Timonium Road, unit block, 21093. July 5, 3:27 a.m. One arrested during attempted theft at Nationwide INFINITI of Timonium.
Orlando Road, 1500 block, 21234. July 8, 5:15 a.m. Break-ins at several vehicles in neighborhood; cash, iPod stolen.
Dalesford Road, 8000 block, 21234. July 7, 7 p.m. Photography equipment stolen from vehicle.
Dalesford Road, 8000 block, 21234. July 7, 8 p.m. Air Pods, Kindle, other valuables stolen from vehicle.
Yorkleigh Road, 100 block, 21204. July 7, 9:30 a.m. Clothing, other items valuing $218 stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Regester Avenue, 1400 block, 21239. July 4, 10 p.m. Debit card stolen from vehicle.
Putty Hill Avenue, 1400 block, 21286. July 10, 8 a.m. Blue 1993 Dodge Dynasty stolen from alleyway.
York Road, 700 block, 21204. July 10, 10 p.m. Five dollars stolen during burglary at China Wok.
Cockeysville
Hillgreen Circle, 10000 block, 21030. July 2, 5:30 p.m. Clothing stolen from apartment.
York Road, 21000 block, 21120. July 3, 2:46 a.m. Attempted break in at Fill’er-Up gas station.
Aylesbury Road, unit block, 21030. July 3, 9:33 a.m. Shoprite customer called racist slur.
Montvieu Court, unit block, 21030. July 7, 8:30 p.m. Three unlocked vehicles broken into.
Manor Road, 14000 block, 21131. July 10, 5 p.m. Cash stolen from wallet left on vehicle roof.
Falls Road, 12000 block, 21030. July 11, 4 p.m. Several items stolen from home while residents were inside without their knowledge; suspects fled in resident’s brown 2020 Infiniti sport utility vehicle.