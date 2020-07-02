Man assaulted, robbed in Towson Place shopping center: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

Two young men robbed a man sitting on a bench in Towson Place shopping center, stealing his cell phone and causing minor bodily injuries, according to police.
The victim, an adult man, was targeted as he waited for a friend to get off work in the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue on Monday, June 29, police said.
He was approached by two men, described by witnesses to be around 18 or 19-years-old, just after 7 p.m. The suspects, who did not display any weapons, demanded the man’s phone; when he did not immediately comply, the suspects assaulted him and took it by force, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
The suspects demanded the cell phone password, but fled as witnesses approached. The victim did not seek medical assistance.
Several witnesses told police the suspects ran away toward Prince Road. Canine units brought to the scene were not deployed because of the high volume of pedestrian traffic, Litofsky said.
Officers who searched the area did not locate the suspects.
In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local crime reports.
Towson Precinct
Wellington Road, 900 block, 21212. June 25, 3 p.m. Bike stolen form yard.
Maxalea Road, 6700 block, 21239. June 26, 3:15 p.m. Vehicle break-in.
Donachie Road, 6900 block, 21239. June 27, 4:30 a.m. Person assaulted with vehicle.
York Road, unit block, 21286. June 26, 8 p.m. Cash stolen from unlocked home.
Oak Road, 8600 block, 21234. June 27, 11 p.m. Cash stolen from vehicle.
Dowling Circle, unit block, 21234. June 25, 4 p.m. Vacant apartment damaged in break-in.
Aigburth Road, unit block, 21286. June 30, 12 a.m. Gray 2004 Toyota Avalon stolen from driveway.
Barnett Road, 6800 block, 21239. July 1, 12 a.m. Vehicle break-in.
Latest Towson
Donington Circle, 1000 block, 21204. July 1, 5:45 p.m. Watches, vodka stolen from apartment.