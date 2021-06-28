Towson area crime log for June 17-21

Towson Precinct
White Oak Avenue, 1700 block, 21234. 8 p.m. June 21. Keys, phone, wallet and vehicle stolen.
East Joppa Road, 1500 block, 21286. 1:15 a.m. June 20. Property stolen from victim.
Amuskai Road, 1700 block, 21234. 1:30 a.m. June 18. A group of juveniles physically assaulted another group of juveniles.
East Joppa Road, 1400 block, 21286. 10 p.m. June 17. Property stolen from residence.
Forrest Avenue, 7400 block, 21234. 9:15 p.m. June 17. An unknown armed suspect attempted to take a victim’s vehicle.
Falls Road, 10500 block, 21093. 8:30 p.m. June 17. Victim assaulted and purse stolen.
Mussula Road, 1600 block, 21286. 2 p.m. June 17. Various items stolen from residence.
Cobourg Court, 1800 block, 21234. 11 a.m. June 17. Camping items stolen from storage unit.
Wentworth Avenue, 1400 block, 21234. 4:50 a.m. June 17. Cell phone stolen from victim.
Cockeysville Precinct
East Ruhl Road, 2400 block, 21053. 8 p.m. June 17. Household items stolen from residence.