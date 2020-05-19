Dog missing, televisions and gaming console stolen from Parkville home: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

Three televisions, a gaming console and a Yorkshire Terrier named Co-Co are missing after a home burglary in Parkville, police said.
Baltimore County Police responded to a report of a burglary at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, May 14 in the 8000 block of Hillendale Road. The resident noticed the front door was open when he returned to the house, which had been unoccupied after 6 p.m. the previous evening.
The resident noticed three televisions — two 65-inch LG TVs and one 40-inch LG TV — an Xbox One and the family dog, a brown Yorkshire Terrier with a red collar, were missing, said police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky.
There were no signs of forced entry, and neighbors who were questioned by police did not report witnessing anything suspicious, Litofsky said.
Co-Co is listed in police reports as being stolen “until anybody knows otherwise," Litofksy said, but with no surveillance video surrounding the house, it’s unknown if the dog was taken by burglars or ran away when the door was left ajar.
In other crime and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police incident summaries:
Towson Precinct
Malvern Avenue, 1500 block, 21204. May 7, 8 p.m. Wallet stolen from truck.
Halstead Road, 1100 block, 21234. May 8, 2:40 p.m. Home window broken.
Jack Frost Lane, unit block, 21204. May 8, 11 p.m. Debit card stolen from unlocked car.
Lhirondelle Club Road, 7500 block, 21204. Between 8 p.m. May 9 and 9 a.m. May 10. Items stolen from three unlocked vehicles.
Lhirondelle Club Road, 7600 block, 21204. Between 8 p.m. May 9 and 9 a.m. May 10. Items stolen from two unlocked vehicles.
Lhirondelle Club Road, 7600 block, 21204. Between 4 p.m. May 10 and 11 a.m. May 11. Three vehicles ransacked; iPhone, iPod stolen.
Judges Lane, 100 block, 21204. May 9, 5:30 p.m. Valuables, cash stolen from vehicle.
Berwick Road, 1200 block, 21204. May 13, 3:14 a.m. Food stolen from home; one arrested.
Cockeysville Precinct
Address redacted, 21111. May 10, 12:20 a.m. Resident robbed at gunpoint outside home.