Towson area crime log for April 16-21

Towson Precinct
Falls Road, 10000 block, 21093. 5:30 p.m. April 21. An unknown suspect unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry into a victim’s residence through the basement door and a rear window.
Dalesford Road, 8300 block, 21234. 2:30 p.m. April 17. A known suspect entered victims’ residence, assaulted both victims and stole a cellphone.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 6800 block, 21286. 12:30 p.m. April 16. A suspect assaulted a victim at the bus stop.
Cockeysville Precinct
Felton Road, 200 block, 21093. 1:20 p.m. April 21. A suspect broke into a victim’s home through a window and stole jewelry and attempted to steal electronic items.