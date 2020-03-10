Carjacking reported in Towson: Cockeysville and Towson area crime logs

Three men physically removed a woman from her vehicle and then stole it from the Towson area, according to Baltimore County police reports.
The woman was sitting in a parking lot of an apartment complex off Fairmount Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, when three men physically removed her from her car, police said. One of the men implied that he had a handgun, police said.
The woman did not report any injuries, though she was examined, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said. Police did not have an age range for the men.
Police do not at this time believe the incident was connected to a spate of carjackings that occurred in the Towson and Cockeysville areas earlier this year.
In other crime news, the following are compiled from police incident reports.
TOWSON PRECINCT
Dulaney Valley Road, 1000 block. March 6, 9 p.m. Laptop stolen from dorm at Goucher College.
Taylor Avenue, 1300 block. March 4, 5:28 p.m. Attempted robbery at Subway thwarted when employee threatened suspects with wrench.
Lake Manor Drive, 6000 block. March 4, 2:55 a.m. Bag of clothing stolen from unlocked vehicle.
North Charles Street, 6700 block. Overnight, March 2-3. Chapel at GBMC burglarized.
Saturn Court, unit block. March 2, 3:20 p.m. Furniture stolen from front porch.
COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT
Coralhaven Court, 200 block. March 8, 5:30 a.m. Garage broke into, but nothing taken.