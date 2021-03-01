Towson Precinct
York Road, 500 block, 21204. Feb. 19. 12:35 a.m. Cellphone stolen from victim.
York Road, unit block, 21286. Feb. 18. 4:30-8 p.m. Residence entered and item from purse stolen.
York Road and East Chesapeake Avenue, 21286. Feb. 16. 11:40 p.m. Male threatened with a knife when he asked that vehicles blocking the road be moved. One individual exited a vehicle and discharged a firearm in his direction.
Cockeysville Precinct
Coldbrook Road, 300 block, 21093. Feb. 24. 3:30 p.m. Jewelry stolen from residence.
West Aylesbury Road, unit block, 21093. Feb. 23. 10:28 p.m. Property removed from two businesses.
Stirrup Court, unit block, 21030. Feb. 21. 1-10 p.m. Attempted burglary at residence.
Beaver Dam Road, 10600 block, 21030. Feb. 16-23. Two dirt bikes stolen from storage unit.